Perform CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation)

If the person becomes unresponsive and is not breathing normally, CPR should be initiated. Begin by placing the heel of one hand on the center of the person's chest, just below the nipple line. Place the other hand on top and interlock the fingers. Perform chest compressions by pressing hard and fast—approximately 2 inches deep and at a rate of 100-120 compressions per minute.