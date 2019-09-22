1 / 5

Are you experiencing fever and persistent fatigue? Do you also losing weight and have pain in bones? If yes, you are suffering from leukemia, which is a cancer of the bone marrow and lymphatic system. In leukemia, the bone marrow produces abnormal white blood cells. They do not work properly. There are various types of leukemia and based on which the symptoms differ. Some of the common signs of this condition include weakness, chills, swollen lymph nodes, red spot on skin, tenderness sin bones etc. Notably, leukemia is one of the most common cancers in children. The condition occurs when DNA of white blood cells get damaged due to unknown reasons. This damage leads to uncontrollable division of these cells. Also, they do not die when they are supposed to. As far as its diagnosis is concerned, doctors perform physical exam, blood test, and bone marrow test to confirm the condition. For the treatment of leukemia, various options are available. Some of them include chemotherapy, biological therapy, targeted therapy, radiation therapy, stem cell transplant etc. To prevent any suffering, it is important to be aware about its risk factors. Read on to know about them.