Let's Bust Some Myths About Miscarriage!

Myths About Miscarriage
Pregnancy is complicated. It is accompanied by multiple things which sometimes is beyond our comprehension. When a woman gets pregnant, her body changes and along with it her appetite, her mood, her mental health. Adding to this complicated time, some women even go through pregancies with great risk to themselves and their unborn child. Sometimes, these pregnancies may be unsuccessful and women might undergo a miscarriage. Now, miscarriage is a part of life too and sometimes it cannot be predicted. However, you must not believe whatever you hear about it from others. There are fact and then there are myths. We are here to bust some of them.