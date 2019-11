1 / 6

Our body is a machine, not because it works so much, but because it breaks down like one. When a machine breaks down, it sends out a signal. Similarly, the body sends out symptoms and sign. Patients of diabetes regularly check their sugar levels and are aware about it all the time. But what about a healthy young man with no previous signs of high blood sugar? Should he too start getting tested regularly? The answer is no. There is a simple way of determining blood sugar levels. When it is high, your body sends out multiple signs. All you have to do is read and analyise them. By doing so, you can avoid multiple health complications, such as stroke, heart disease, and nerve damage (neuropathy). While, frequent urination, fatigue and blurry vision are some common signs, here are some uncommon signs that can also present themselves.