1 / 6

Dementia refers to the overall decline in brain functioning. It affects memory, language, problem-solving and other thinking skills. There are various types of dementia depending on the cause. It can take on multiple form. Scientists are currently working on finding the cause of dementia but cannot pin-point a single reason. There are ways in which dementia symptoms, such as reduced concentration, withdrawal or depression, memory problems and increasing confusion, can be managed. Progressive dementia refers to types of dementia that cannot be reversed with any medication or nutrient. Dementia caused by protein deposits or certain vitamin deficiencies can be reversed with treatment. Other than bleeding and sweating on the football ground, there are other various other complex reasons that can cause progressive dementia in an individual.