Ladies! Know When It Is Time To Visit Your Gynaecologist!

You Are Experiencing Unusual Discharge Or Soreness In Your Vagina
Vaginal discharge is normal and it helps keep it healthy and clean. Experts say, vagina is a self cleansing body part. The thickness of the vaginal discharge however, depends on the time of the month and the menstrual cycle. But, if you are experiencing unusual discharge of unusual colors like yellow, green or grey along with foul odour, it is not normal and you must visit a gynaecologist. These are signs of bacterial or yeast infection. If you feel soreness in your vagina, it may also be herpes. Only an expert can diagnose the condition.