Ladies! Know When It Is Time To Visit Your Gynaecologist!

If you are experiencing any of the symptoms mentioned below, you must visit a gynaecologist.

Written by Kinkini Gupta | Updated : August 27, 2023 3:56 PM IST

Signs That You Need To Take A Trip To A Gynaecologist

Problems related to menstrual cycle and reproductive health are endless. This is why it is important to be careful and cautious about your cycle, vaginal health, and other aspects of your health. You are not an expert but you must know when it is time to take a trip to the gynaecologist.

You Are Bleeding Between Periods Or After Menopause

Menstruation takes about 3 to 5 days to get over. During the last two days, you may experience light bleeding or spotting and this is normal. However, if the bleeding or spotting does not stop and is accompanies by pain and heavy bleeding it may be an indicator of a health issue. Bleeding after menopause is also abnormal and requires a doctor’s visit. These signs may indicate an infection, contamination, cysts, miscarriage or cancer. Also Read - Men's Health: 5 Common STD's And How To Prevent Them

Your Breasts Hurt!

If you notice any abnormal pain in your breasts, you should know immediately that it is not normal. The symptoms may be swelling, pain, discomfort, lumps or discharge from the breasts.

You Are Experiencing Unusual Discharge Or Soreness In Your Vagina

Vaginal discharge is normal and it helps keep it healthy and clean. Experts say, vagina is a self cleansing body part. The thickness of the vaginal discharge however, depends on the time of the month and the menstrual cycle. But, if you are experiencing unusual discharge of unusual colors like yellow, green or grey along with foul odour, it is not normal and you must visit a gynaecologist. These are signs of bacterial or yeast infection. If you feel soreness in your vagina, it may also be herpes. Only an expert can diagnose the condition.