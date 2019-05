1 / 5

Allergy is a very problem these days. It is a hypersensitivity disorder of the immune system. You develop an allergic reaction when your immune system reacts abnormally to normally harmless substances, present in the environment. Substance that are responsible for causing reactions are called allergen. Some of the allergic diseases include rhinitis, asthma, anaphylaxis, eczema and urticaria and angioedema. According to National Databases of Indian Medical Journals, around 20 to 30 per cent of total Indian population suffers from at least one of these allergic diseases. One of the most common allergies is seasonal allergy which is characterised by congestion, sneezing, a runny nose etc. When it comes to such allergies, usually people are allergic to pollen. In that case there are some home remedies that can potentially provide you relief. Read on to know about them.