An ancient form of medicine, acupressure, without the needles often called as acupuncture. It involves the work of manual pressure with fingertips to specific points on the body. It is considered as a safe and gentle alternative therapy used to manage the symptoms of conditions like headache, motion sickness, stress management, cancer-related fatigue, muscle tension and pain. For the effectiveness of this widely practised medicine, precision is required. Its goal is to restore health and balance of the body. You must be wondering how exactly acupressure benefits the body. Well, here we help you know that.