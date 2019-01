1 / 6

Immunity acts as a biological defense to fight against infections, diseases, or other biological invasion in the body. Due to unhealthy or sedentary lifestyle, and stressed life, people’s immunity is decreasing day by day. You must understand that your lifestyle impacts your health and therefore, it is advisable to maintain a healthy lifestyle. It is rightly being said that your health is in your own hands. Though, eating right foods helps in boosting your immune system, there are some habits that you need to keep at bay. Here, we tell you about effective tips that will help you maintain a healthy immune system.