Also known as the sunshine vitamin, vitamin D has plethora of health benefits. It has been given this name as it is produced in your skin in response to direct sunlight. This is a fat-soluble vitamin that plays a vital role in your day to day life functions. From boosting your immune system to reducing depressive symptoms, it does it all for you. For your body’s normal growth and development, vitamin D is significant. Its deficiency in the body can cause health issues like bone loss, muscle pain, hair loss, depression, fatigue, asthma, cardiovascular disease, and impaired wounds. Apart from sunlight, there are some foods including fatty fish, cheese, egg yolk, orange juice, and soy milk that can help you maintain the levels of vitamin D in your body. Read on to know some of the physiological roles it plays.