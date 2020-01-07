1 / 6

Vata, pitta, and kapha—collectively known as the doshas— are biological energies found throughout the human body and mind, according to Ayurveda. They control our physical and mental processes. These doshas are a combination of the five elements. Vata is composed of space and air, pitta of fire and water, and kapha of earth and water.The predominance of one these doshas will determine your personality type. For example, a person with a predominantly Vata constitution will have qualities that reflect the elemental qualities of space and air. Vata types are commonly quick thinking, thin, and fast moving. A Pitta type typically has a fiery personality and oily skin. On the other hand, a Kapha type will have a solid bodily frame and calm temperament. These qualities are reflective of their underlying elements. Still wondering about their connection to flawless skin? What we eat and how our bodies process it gets reflected on our skin. And Ayurveda practitioners believe that eating food according to your personal dosha-type can help maintain healthy glowing skin. Know the right dosha-based foods to get flawless skin: