Consider Face Oils









Their weight and texture must be considered when incorporating face oils into your skincare routine. For lighter face oils, such as argan or jojoba oil, try applying them before moisturizing. These oils can easily penetrate the skin. On the other hand, if you're using heavier oils like coconut or avocado oil, it's advised to apply them after your moisturizer. This allows the moisturizer to create the face locks in essential nutrients.