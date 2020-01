1 / 6

Did you think that losing weight was difficult? You were mistaken. No doubt, following a regular exercise regime and a strict diet to lose weight can be really difficult. You must have really sweated it out. But wait. It is not yet time to heave a sigh of relief. You have obviously approached your weight loss with a lot of dedication and discipline. Now comes the most difficult part. Yes, losing weight is easy. But keeping it off is difficult. It will be a daily struggle to maintain your weight. So, what do you do? We reveal some simple tricks that will help you in your endeavour. Let us take a look at what they are.