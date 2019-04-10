1 / 5

“Pneumonia accounts for 16 per cent of all deaths of children under 5 years old, killing 920 136 children in 2015”, says a WHO report. Pneumonia is a lung infection in which your lungs air sacs fill up with pus posing threat to your life. A pneumonia patient experiences symptom like persistent cough, shortness of breath, loss of appetite, nausea, fever, vomiting, sweating, shallow breathing, and chest pain. People usually get this infection from someone already have it. Doctors advise patients with pneumonia to take proper rest, not indulge in physical exercise, and have a healthy diet that includes soups, herbal teas, and broths. Though, home remedies suggested cannot treat the condition, they can help reduce its symptoms. Here are some of the ways you can ease pneumonia signs.