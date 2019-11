1 / 6

Is the constant crying of the baby getting on your nerves? While, sometimes, it is easy to make a babiy stop crying with food, a diaper change or just the gentle touch of a mother, there can be times when it becomes intolerable. But don’t lose hope. It doesn’t necessarily mean that your fussy baby hates you. All it means is that your baby is going through something distrubing that you are unable to analyise. If the source of crying is not your usual suspects then start looking for signs of illnesses (fever or runny nose) and consult a doctor. But you may also use few common methods to calm your crying baby.