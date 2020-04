1 / 6

Eggs are very nutritious and it contains almost all the vitamins and minerals that your body needs to optimal functioning. It is an inexpensive way to healthy eating. But before you head out to get some eggs, there are a few facts that you need to know. These are an exceptional superfood but please know that all eggs are not equal. The nutritional benefits of an egg will depend on what a hen was fed and how it was raised. Eggs that are fortified with omega-3 or pastured eggs are a better choice any day. But if you don’ have access to this, you can also buy the supermarket variety. Many dieticians and nutritionists now advocate the importance of having an egg every day. Many medical professionals also say that eggs are an important part of any healthy diet. Here, let us take a look at a few health benefits of this amazing superfood.