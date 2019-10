1 / 6

There was a time when kiwi was scarcely available in market. It was an exotic fruit and not many people knew about it. However, it’s now widely available and affordable. Only thing is people need to get aware about its health benefits. It’s New Zealand’s national fruit but said to have its origin in China. Used in smoothies, fruit bowls and desserts, this fruit has now captured the market. It’s full of antioxidants, and is the rich source of protein, carbs, minerals, dietary fibre and fats. Kiwis are full of Vitamin C and potassium. Read on to know how kiwis can help your health.