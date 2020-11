1 / 6

Every year, the onset of the cold season brings with it numerous skin problems. Your skin feels dry and dehydrated all the time. Blowers and heater make things worse by stripping your skin of moisturisers. This is the time when you should take extra care and nourish and pamper your skin. But winter skin care rituals do not always have to be elaborate and expensive. There are many ways in which you can keep your skin soft and supple easily and without spending much. Your kitchen cabinet hides many ingredients that can come to your aid now. These ingredients can work as wonderful substitutes for moisturisers. The best thing is that these are also totally chemical free. Here, we list a few kitchen ingredients that will keep your skin soft this winter. You will be surprised by the difference it makes to your skin.