According to the study published in the Journal of Urology Annals, the average rate of kidney stone cases is increasing at a 15 per cent rate. Kidney stones are calcium-based deposits that are formed inside the kidneys. As these stones pass from the urinary tract, they cause excruciating pain. If you have a family history of kidney stones, then getting worried about them seems reasonable. With the help of medication, diet and some lifestyle changes, the risk of developing kidney stones can be handled. Changes in diet and nutrition will go a long way in preventing the development of kidney stones in the future. Here are some things that you can incorporate in your life to avoid this condition.