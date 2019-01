1 / 6

Dissolved minerals on the inner lining of the kidneys form kidney stones. And, they can lead to sever problems like white blood cells or pus in the urine, burning sensations during urination, and fever. These stones are made of calcium oxalate and some other compounds. Having a crystalline structure, these stones are formed due to lack of water inside the body. Removing these by surgery can be a big affair. Therefore, here we tell you about 5 natural ways to remove them from your body. Stay hydrated, eat pomegranate, and consume apple cider vinegar or lemon juice and olive oil concoction.