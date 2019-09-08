1 / 5

Essential for having a healthy body, kidneys are considered as one of the most important organs in human body. They are a pair of fist-size organs located one on each side of spine. They are situated in the bottom of the rib cage. The main function of kidneys is to filter out the waste products in the blood and excess water. The accumulated toxins then get flushed out from the body during urination. Also, these bean shaped organs help in the regulation of salt, pH, and potassium levels in the body. Additionally, kidneys regulate blood pressure and helps in the production of red blood cells. Gradual loss of kidney function is called as kidney disease. Some of the signs and symptoms associated with kidney disease include nausea, sleep problem, fatigue, weakness, vomiting, persistent itching, high blood pressure, swelling of the feet etc. If left untreated for a longer duration, it can cause complications like fluid retention, anaemia, weak bones, decreased immunity, decreased sexual desire, kidney failure, etc. There are conditions that may be responsible for kidney disease. Read on to know about them to prevent the condition beforehand.