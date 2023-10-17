Kidney Damage Symptoms: These 5 Signs of Kidney Disease Often Appears At Night When You Are Sleeping

Frequent Urination During Night Since Your Kidneys Are Damaged
The next warning sign that is associated with kidney damage is a change in the urination frequency, which mainly gets triggered at night. One whose kidneys are damaged may notice a frequency of using the washroom during the nighttime. This condition, which is also known as nocturia, is a common symptom of kidney disease. It is caused by a variety of factors, including decreased kidney function, fluid retention, and certain medications. All these are connected to poor kidney health, or when they are not working. This can lead to a buildup of fluid in the blood, which can cause the body to produce more urine.