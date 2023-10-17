  • ENG

Kidney Damage Symptoms: These 5 Signs of Kidney Disease Often Appears At Night When You Are Sleeping

Signs of kidney problems at night: Many kidney disease symptoms can be felt at night, even while sleeping. These may be early signs of a kidney problem, and should not be ignored.

Kidneys play one of the most important roles in our system by filtering the waste products from the blood and helping to keep blood pressure under control. When your kidneys are not working properly, the body suffers due to the excessive accumulation of these wastes in the blood, which causes major issues to other organs. Kidney damage can be caused by a variety of factors, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and certain medications. It can also be caused by infections, such as pyelonephritis. In its early stages, kidney damage can cause the body to suffer from certain signs and symptoms. Some of these can only appear at night. Scroll down to learn about the top 5 symptoms of kidney damage that only appear at night when you are sleeping.

Swelling In The Body Due To Kidney Damage

Kidney problems, especially when it is damaged can show up on your body with unusual swelling in certain parts. Some of the worst affected ones are legs, feet, and ankles. The condition which is also known as edema, is one of the first symptoms of kidney damage that gets triggered at night. This mainly happens due to the fluid buildup in the feet and ankles because the kidneys are not working properly to filter waste products and excess fluid from the blood.

Frequent Urination During Night Since Your Kidneys Are Damaged

The next warning sign that is associated with kidney damage is a change in the urination frequency, which mainly gets triggered at night. One whose kidneys are damaged may notice a frequency of using the washroom during the nighttime. This condition, which is also known as nocturia, is a common symptom of kidney disease. It is caused by a variety of factors, including decreased kidney function, fluid retention, and certain medications. All these are connected to poor kidney health, or when they are not working. This can lead to a buildup of fluid in the blood, which can cause the body to produce more urine.

Frequently Waking Up At Night (Not Able To Sleep Properly Due To Kidney Damage)

If you are not able to enjoy a sound sleep at night as you are feeling like your bladder is not completely empty and that you need to go to the washroom again, you should get your kidneys checked. Not being able to sleep properly is a sign of many other health conditions, but one of them can also be due to kidney damage. When your kidneys are not functioning well, they fail to filter the waste from the body and flush it through the urine.

Leakage Of Urine While You Are Sleeping

Another warning sign of kidney damage can be felt when you see your urine leaking while you are sleeping. Kidneys mainly help in flushing out the toxins from the body in the form of urine. When that doesn't happen, the fluids build up in the body, causing the bladder to act improperly. This makes you pee even when you are sleeping.

Not Able To Sleep Properly

A warning sign that can appear when your kidneys are not functioning well is not being able to sleep properly at night. This mainly happens since the patient feels that he/she needs to rush to the washroom and that their bladder is still not empty after one round. Sleepless nights can also be caused by other health issues, which is why it is important that one gets a health checkup done when this starts happening more often.