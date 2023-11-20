  • ENG

Kidney Damage: Don't Ignore These 5 Signs of Kidney Damage in Your Urine At Night

Are your kidneys working fine? Look out for these 5 signs and symptoms of kidney damage that may show up in your urine.

Updated : November 20, 2023

Signs Your Kidneys Are Damaged

Kidneys are essential organs that help in flushing out the waste products from the blood in the form of urine. This is one of the most important steps in your body's entire functioning. When your kidneys are damaged or are not in good shape, they may not be able to perform this activity of effectively filtering your blood, which can lead to a buildup of waste products and toxins in your body. There are a number of signs and symptoms that can indicate kidney damage, including changes in your urine. Here are five signs of kidney damage in your urine that you should not ignore.

Blood In Urine (Change In The Colour Of Urine)

If you notice redness in your pee colour, check it thoroughly, it could be a sign that your urine is containing parts of blood which can indicate kidney damage. Kidney damage can cause bleeding inside the kidneys or urinary tract, which can lead to blood coming out with your urine.

Foamy Urine

The very first sign of kidney damage that can appear in your urine is the sudden change in the texture. The foamy formation of your urine could indicate that your body is releasing the required protein with your urine. Protein is usually not present in urine, and its sudden presence could mean that your kidneys are in serious danger.

Change In Urine Colour

A sudden change in the colour of your urine could also mean that your kidneys are not functioning properly. Usually, a person having kidney damage will notice dark-coloured urine. Sometimes this could also be a sign of kidney infection or kidney stones.

Smelly Urine

A bad odour in your urine could be another sign that your kidneys are suffering from some illnesses. It could also indicate kidney damage or infection which should never be ignored at any cost. This smell can also vary from person to person. This is why it is important that you understand your body and take unusual things happening to it seriously.

Increased Urge To Urinate

When your kidneys are damaged, your body feels the need to urinate every now and then. Kidney failure could disable the body's control over urination. This can be a sign that your kidneys are not filtering your blood properly, which is causing a buildup of waste products in your body.