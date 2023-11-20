Kidney Damage: Don't Ignore These 5 Signs of Kidney Damage in Your Urine At Night

Signs Your Kidneys Are Damaged

Kidneys are essential organs that help in flushing out the waste products from the blood in the form of urine. This is one of the most important steps in your body's entire functioning. When your kidneys are damaged or are not in good shape, they may not be able to perform this activity of effectively filtering your blood, which can lead to a buildup of waste products and toxins in your body. There are a number of signs and symptoms that can indicate kidney damage, including changes in your urine. Here are five signs of kidney damage in your urine that you should not ignore.