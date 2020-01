1 / 6

Most people take up smoking due to peer pressure or just to look and act ‘cool’. They don’t realise just what an uncool habit they have picked up. By the time they realise the harmful effects of smoking and want to kick the butt, it is already too late, and they are addicted to the nicotine rush. That is why most smokers keep trying to kick the butt, year after year, unsuccessfully. This is worrying because smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer globally. Of course, there are nicotine patches, chewing gums and mind games that promise to help you quit. But there are a few other natural remedies that you can try too.