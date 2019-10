1 / 6

Your brain is always ready to learn, you need to keep in in practice. According to a new study published in the journal of Cell: stem cell, formation of neurons never stop, irrespective of the age. Neuron is a nerve cell that helps in transmitting information throughout the body. Even at the age of 90, your brain can create new neurons and learn new tricks. After the age of 50, our brain starts to slow down which reduces its functioning. In order to avoid the situation of slower cognitive power at the later stage of life, it is important to engage in behavior that is good for your brain. It would make your brain more resilient to ageing and disease. Start engaging in these activities as soon as possible. Here are all the activities that you should practice to avoid brain degeneration at 90.