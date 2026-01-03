Jowar Health Benefits: 6 Reasons Sorghum Is Making A Big Comeback

Jowar Health Benefits









Sorghum also known as Jowar is a widely popular millet that is used in making snacks. Due to its nutritional value, Jowar has been a stable food in many parts of India, particularly Maharashtra, Karnataka and Rajasthan. Interestingly, Jowar is the fifth most produced cereal crop in the world that originated in Africa more than 3000 years ago. This millet is gaining momentum for a versatile reason, including gluten-free, fibre, protein and mineral content. You can incorporate this supergrain into your diet by cooking like quinoa and rice, poping it like popcorn or milling it into flour to make various types of flatbread. Here are the six health benefits of Jowar: