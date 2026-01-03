Select Language

Jowar Health Benefits: 6 Reasons Sorghum Is Making A Big Comeback

Jowar Health Benefits: You can incorporate this supergrain into your diet by cooking like quinoa and rice, poping it like popcorn or milling it into flour to make various types of flatbread.

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : January 3, 2026 1:24 PM IST

Jowar Health Benefits

Sorghum also known as Jowar is a widely popular millet that is used in making snacks. Due to its nutritional value, Jowar has been a stable food in many parts of India, particularly Maharashtra, Karnataka and Rajasthan. Interestingly, Jowar is the fifth most produced cereal crop in the world that originated in Africa more than 3000 years ago. This millet is gaining momentum for a versatile reason, including gluten-free, fibre, protein and mineral content. You can incorporate this supergrain into your diet by cooking like quinoa and rice, poping it like popcorn or milling it into flour to make various types of flatbread. Here are the six health benefits of Jowar:

Manages Cholesterol Levels

The magnesium and potassium compound found in Jowar can play a vital role in managing your cholesterol levels. Experts note that regular consumption of Jowar can reduce bad cholesterol in your body resulting in reduced risk of developing heart disease.

Manages Blood Sugar Level

Jowar is a great source of complex carbohydrates like all other millets. This supergrain has a low glycemic index and is absorbed slowly, which helps regulate blood sugar levels. Studies have shown that consuming certain types of Jowar may protect against diabetes and insulin resistance. Also Read - Incredible health benefits of eating millets

Prevents Chronic Diseases

Jowar is one of the best source of antioxidants, phenolic acid, flavonoids and sterols. All of these are some of the essential components required to neutralise free radicals in the body, while protecting cells from oxidative stress that increases your risk of developing chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, etc.

Improved Digestive Health

Consuming sorghum moderately can support healthy digestion and prevent constipation because of its dietary fibre content. Experts note that 100 g of Jowar contain 6.7% of dietary fibre that can contribute to improving digestive health. Also Read - Here’s why you must ditch roti and have bhakri instead

Weight Management

Jowar is also a great replacement for rice or roti for people trying to reduce excessive fat because of its high fibre content. Consuming Jowae can help you stay full for a long period of time throughout the day, resulting in weight loss.