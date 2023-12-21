JN.1 Variant: Is India Ready For A New COVID Wave? Know Everything About the Virus, Symptoms, And More

What Are The Symptoms Of JN.1 COVID Variant?
JN.1 is a newly detected variant of the COVID-19 virus, and experts are still working on it to understand how it affects the body and what symptoms the body may show up when it is infected by the variant. However, according to the current cases of this variant, patients are mostly experiencing upper respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, headache, and sneezing. Some of the other classic signs of COVID-19 should also never be ignored, such as body aches, fatigue, chills, nausea, loss of taste or smell, muscle weakness, and extreme fatigue. In some rare cases, a COVID-19-infected patient may also suffer from occasional cases of mild diarrhea or upset stomach.