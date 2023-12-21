  • ENG

JN.1 Variant: Is India Ready For A New COVID Wave? Know Everything About the Virus, Symptoms, And More

Originating from the BA.2.86 variant, JN.1 has emerged without severe pneumonia signs thus far. Read on to know more about this new COVID strain, and how it is different from the previous variants of COVID-19.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : December 21, 2023 12:44 PM IST

What Is JN.1 Variant Of COVID-19?

Viruses come with the ability to mutate and form new variants. SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19 virus, which was first detected in 2019 in China's Wuhan city, has also mutated several times in the last 4 years, giving rise to new variants, with advanced and more dangerous characteristics. In recent times, just when the world was getting back to normalcy, another mutated version named JN.1 variant of COVID-19 has surfaced from several countries and is reportedly causing a spike in India as well. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has identified JN.1 as a new "variant of interest" that was previously a sublineage of A.2.86. The VoI classification is used for COVID-19 variants that can spread faster and potentially evade vaccines due to genetic changes.

How Dangerous Is The New Strain JN.1?

JN.1 variant is the descendant of the Pirola strain of coronavirus which the world already faced last year. This new variant also shares similarities with previous Omicron strains in terms of high transmissibility and mild symptoms. The WHO declared the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a “Variant of Interest" after a sudden surge in cases reported from across the world. As per the experts, the JN.1 might evade the immune system somewhat, potentially impacting vaccine effectiveness. However, existing vaccines are still expected to provide significant protection against severe illness and death. "The increase in JN.1-caused infections, which was first observed in the United States, shows that the variety is either more communicable or better at evading our bodies' immunological defenses," WHO officials quoted as saying. Also Read - Are Air Fryers Worth The Hype? Look At Its Health Pros And Cons

What Are The Symptoms Of JN.1 COVID Variant?

JN.1 is a newly detected variant of the COVID-19 virus, and experts are still working on it to understand how it affects the body and what symptoms the body may show up when it is infected by the variant. However, according to the current cases of this variant, patients are mostly experiencing upper respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, headache, and sneezing. Some of the other classic signs of COVID-19 should also never be ignored, such as body aches, fatigue, chills, nausea, loss of taste or smell, muscle weakness, and extreme fatigue. In some rare cases, a COVID-19-infected patient may also suffer from occasional cases of mild diarrhea or upset stomach.

Are Vaccines Effective Against JN.1 Variant Of COVID-19?

At a time when cases are on the rise in India, mostly dominated by the newly detected JN.1 variant of COVID-19, here is what you need to know about the effectiveness of the current vaccines against this new strain, and whether it can prevent severe complications. Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr Pravesh Mahapatra, Apollo Hospitals, said, "Yes, vaccines are still effective against the JN.1 variant of COVID-19, although their effectiveness is not as strong as against previous variants." He further added, "While JN.1 SARSCoV-2 strain can bypass the immune system and spread more easily than other currently circulating versions, existing vaccines are still expected to provide significant protection against serious illness, hospitalization, and death. This is crucial in preventing healthcare systems from getting overwhelmed". Addressing the media, WHO officials also stated that the current vaccines will continue to protect against severe sickness caused by JN.1 and other circulating forms of the COVID-19 virus. Also Read - Bhagyashree Swears By The Wild Himalayan Morel Mushroom: Here's Why You Should, Too

JN.1 Cases In India: Are We Ready To Face A New COVID Wave?

The emergence of the JN.1 sub-variant of COVID strain Omicron in India has raised serious concerns about a potential new wave of COVID-19 infections in the country. Although India has successfully warded off the previous, and more lethal variants of the virus, the question is are we ready for a new wave of this deadly virus? Speaking to TheHealthSite.com experts stated that while it is too early to say definitively that JN.1 will trigger a new wave of COVID-19, the country needs to adhere to the safety protocols, especially ahead of the winter holiday season, which is known to have always triggered the virus spread. Wearing a mask is important, following social distancing is necessary, and understanding the signs and symptoms is a must.