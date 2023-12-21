JN.1 Variant: Is India Ready For A New COVID Wave? Know Everything About the Virus, Symptoms, And More

Are Vaccines Effective Against JN.1 Variant Of COVID-19?









At a time when cases are on the rise in India, mostly dominated by the newly detected JN.1 variant of COVID-19, here is what you need to know about the effectiveness of the current vaccines against this new strain, and whether it can prevent severe complications. Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr Pravesh Mahapatra, Apollo Hospitals, said, "Yes, vaccines are still effective against the JN.1 variant of COVID-19, although their effectiveness is not as strong as against previous variants." He further added, "While JN.1 SARSCoV-2 strain can bypass the immune system and spread more easily than other currently circulating versions, existing vaccines are still expected to provide significant protection against serious illness, hospitalization, and death. This is crucial in preventing healthcare systems from getting overwhelmed". Addressing the media, WHO officials also stated that the current vaccines will continue to protect against severe sickness caused by JN.1 and other circulating forms of the COVID-19 virus. Also Read - Bhagyashree Swears By The Wild Himalayan Morel Mushroom: Here's Why You Should, Too