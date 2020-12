1 / 8

One thing you should always do in life is to listen to your grandparents. It turns out, many home remedies that our grandparents share with us have a lot of health benefits. Jaggery, for instance, is a powerhouse of nutrients that offer a plethora of benefits for your body. This sweet delicacy is usually obtained from the sugarcane plant and is widely used in many Indian households. Here are the reasons why you should add this wonder food in your diet.