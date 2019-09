1 / 6

If you believe that your skin problems will disappear with fancy make-up and expensive bottles of lotions, you are wrong. You can use the best product for your skin, but if you keep following the same beauty myths that were created a long time ago, then you will have to face the consequences. The beauty industry has come a long way today and can help you get the skin you desire. Breaking some age-old myths is important. It is time to realise that myths and out-dated techniques may not work for you. Here we expose a few prevalent beauty myths that may be doing more harm than good.