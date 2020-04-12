1 / 6

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, many companies have allowed their staff to work from home to prevent the spread of the virus. Working from home may sound interesting and more comfortable, but lack of an ideal office setup can put a lot of physical stress on your body. Sitting too long staring down at your laptop can cause body aches and neck pain. It is important to keep your body in a neutral position while working to avoid pain. In the office, you have ergonomic chairs, keyboards and computer monitors – all of which allow you to work in a better posture. At home, you may not have this setup, and most of us tend to work from our bed or couch, leading to poor postures. If you are looking at a low monitor, you will flex your neck and your head down. This will put more pressure on your neck and cause pain.If you’re working from home on a laptop, place the laptop on a table or desk so that the monitor is at eye level and your neck and shoulders in a neutral position. This way you can reduce body aches and neck or shoulder pain. Even those who are not working from home, also spend hours hunched over their mobile phones and tablets, which can also cause neck pain. If you’re already suffering from next pain due to work from home, try these 5 yoga asanas to ease your discomfort: