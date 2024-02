Mayonnaise And Its Substitutes









Many people like eating mayonnaise, which is a delicious condiment. It is said to be an emulsion of egg yolk and oil, along with lemon juice or any other acid like vinegar. It is often treated as a sauce, consumed with breads, momo, etc. But, is mayonnaise healthy? "Being rich in calories and fat, it should be consumed in moderation," said nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor in an Instagram post. She added that there are many healthier substitutes for it, such as avocado with a texture as creamy and thick; Greek yogurt or curd, which is a probiotic; and hummus that is made with chickpeas, spices and lemon.