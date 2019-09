1 / 5

Do you spend most of your time tossing and turning in bed? You are not alone. According to a study presented at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference, Texas, around 1 billion people worldwide have sleep apnoea, a disorder that causes disturbed sleep. This condition increases the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke. According to the study, physical activity like yoga can help you get proper sleep. Yoga is an ancient wellness practice that can improve core strength and flexibility, according to the study. It can also decrease your stress level, which is a leading cause of sleep apnoea. You need to avoid some yoga asanas (Hot yoga or Vinyasa flow) that can increase your energy and keep you awake at night. Do yoga poses that are easy and don’t put stress on the body. Here are some asanas that will help you sleep better.