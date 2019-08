1 / 6

While eating, drinking and sleeping, we humans have the habit of swallowing air. This excess air, when it reaches the gastrointestinal tract, becomes gas. This can be irritating and disturbing. Though it is not very serious, it may indicate an underlying health condition. Flatulence and burping are the best ways to relieve the build-up of gas from your body. People who sleep with their mouth open often face this problem in the morning. This is because they swallow a lot of air while sleeping. If you eat fast, you may face this problem. This is because when you shove food into your mouth, you also take in a lot of air. Bacteria in the small intestine can also cause excess gas. ©Gettyimages