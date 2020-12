1 / 7

Dried fruits are fruits that have water content removed from them through a drying method. Raisins are the most common type of dried fruit, followed by dates, prunes, figs and apricots. Unlike popular belief, dried fruits are not nuts. Some say they are healthy and nutritious; others call it harmful. But their health benefits outweigh their side effects. They contain fibre and other nutrients that are beneficial for your health.