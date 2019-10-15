1 / 6

Have you were donated blood? Do you know that a person should donate blood in every three months, not only for others, but also for the sake of his own health. Blood donation is a major problem in the world, especially in India. According to the data revealed by the Ministry of Health, India, in 2018, India had a shortage of supply of 1.9 million units of blood. According to this data, in India, every three second someone needs a blood transfusion. Apart from the issue of donation, another major problem in the system is collection. The collection of blood is not spread out throughout the year. Blood is collected in abundance at once, during blood donation camps. This collected blood goes to waste after some time, causing a shortage for future. We often hear that donating blood can save lives of three people, but what we don’t hear is that donating blood could also save the donor. Apart from helping another human, here are the health benefits you get from donating blood regularly.