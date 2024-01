Colon Cancer Surgery









A vast majority of patients undergo surgery for colon cancer if the tumour has not spread to other parts of the body. This is done to cure. After around a week, the histopathology (biopsy) report is in. The question is whether chemotherapy is required or whether observation with regular check-ups is enough. The basic rule of thumb is that chemotherapy is suggested if the chances of tumour recurrence are relatively high, based on scientific evidence.