What Causes Degenerative Arthritis In Women?









Many women with obesity and a higher BMI are at risk. Those who follow a sedentary lifestyle, working on the computer for hours at a stretch, eating junk food are vulnerable. Another cause is lack of exercise that weakens the bones and muscles. Genetics is also a reason. If any family member has osteoarthritis, the woman can get it at a young age. Sportswomen who ignore their injuries can suffer from this condition. Hip dysplasia, avascular necrosis post-Covid, inflammatory juvenile arthritis, psoriatic arthritis or untreated rheumatoid arthritis can cause osteoarthritis. Even low levels of calcium and vitamin D can lead to it, said the doctor.