1 / 6

We have often seen actresses struggling with a chronic illness like cancer on-screen and even get awarded and recognized for their portrayal. But is it really that simple in real life to combat a deadly disease? Well, in reality, one needs to be a superwoman to be able to fight something as dangerous as cancer. On International Women’s Day we salute these popular actresses who defeated breast cancer vigorously. They came out even stronger and inspired thousands of people, all over the globe, with their never-ending strength. Take a look at these brave women –