International Condom Day 2026: 5 Common Myths About Condoms You Should Stop Believing

Bust popular condom myths this International Condom Day 2026. Know the real facts about safety, pleasure, protection, and why condoms remain essential for sexual health.

Written by Muskan Gupta | Updated : February 12, 2026 4:56 PM IST

Myth: Condoms Reduce Pleasure Completely

Condoms destroy the sexual act, and this is one of the most popular myths. Factually, condoms are used as a means to avoid unwanted pregnancy. Using condom is not only a way to safeguard yourself, but you also protect the long-term reproductive and sexual health of your partner.

Myth: Condoms Are Only For Preventing Pregnancy

A significant number of individuals believe that condoms are only used as a birth-control method; however, their functions are more profound. Condoms are said to be one of the best barriers to sexually transmitted diseases like HIV infections, gonorrhoea, chlamydia and syphilis. Protection against infections is also important even in cases where pregnancy is not an issue.  Also Read - Safe Intimacy: Expert Explains 9 Thing Every Woman Must Know

Myth: You Don’t Need Condoms In A Trusted Relationship

Several STIs do not exhibit any sign over a long duration, and individuals themselves might not be aware that they are harbouring one. Both partners may face more health risks by assuming that it is safe without the need to take a test. Condoms are an added safety measure, particularly during new affairs or when the partners are not screened. Protection is not something people are doubting, about respecting and being responsible to one another.

Myth: Condoms Break Easily And Don’t Really Work

People think that condoms fail too frequently not to be of use; however, when taken properly, condoms are very efficient. The majority of breakage occurs due to poor storage, expired products, absence of lubrication or poor use. Condoms should be stored in a cool location, their expiry date considered and properly used to ensure that the probability of failure is very minimal. Condoms are among the safest and easiest ways of protection when used in the right manner.  Also Read - Not ready for a baby? 6 ways to prevent unintended pregnancy

Myth: Buying Or Carrying Condoms Is Embarrassing

There is still a certain level of social stigma that causes individuals to feel awkward when buying or carrying condoms, yet it has to change. A person who uses condoms is mature, aware, and respectful of himself and his partners in keeping safe. Responsible sexual behaviour must be regarded as something normal rather than something to be ashamed of. Condom normalisation is used to have a healthier and safer society. Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.