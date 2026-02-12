International Condom Day 2026: 5 Common Myths About Condoms You Should Stop Believing

Myth: Buying Or Carrying Condoms Is Embarrassing









There is still a certain level of social stigma that causes individuals to feel awkward when buying or carrying condoms, yet it has to change. A person who uses condoms is mature, aware, and respectful of himself and his partners in keeping safe. Responsible sexual behaviour must be regarded as something normal rather than something to be ashamed of. Condom normalisation is used to have a healthier and safer society. Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.