Intermittent fasting, a weight loss technique, which has been making many headlines in recent years, could be dangerous for your health. Intermittent fasting is a method of losing weight. Here a person develops an eating pattern, followed by long segments of fasting. Intermittent fasting was very trendy in recent years, as it claimed to cause weight loss, improve metabolic health and even extend lifespan, which is not true. Many nutritionists believe that this method of weight loss was doomed to fail, as it never mentioned which foods to eat, how many calories to consume, what kind of food should be used to fill these calories or how it can interact with other diets like Keto. Simple facts like these, which were overlooked, unfortunately has led to these potential side-effects.