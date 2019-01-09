1 / 5

Menopause is a basically a point in time when menstrual cycles permanently cease, and women stop producing hormones, like estrogen and progesterone, which are essential for ovulation. Medically correct age of attaining menopause is considered to be between 40 and 50. However, sometimes due to various factors including lifestyle changes, depression, bone problems, chromosome defects, autoimmune disease, and epilepsy, women experience early menopause. During this time, you may exhibit symptoms like moodiness, vaginal dryness, hot flashes, night sweats, spotting, irregular or missed periods, or periods that are heavier or lighter than usual. The Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics of North America journal reveals that early menopause can invite several health risks including heart and bone problems. Therefore, it is extremely significant that your menopause starts at the right age. To help you ensure that, here we bring some tips to follow.