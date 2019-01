1 / 6

The problem of sore throat is very common these days and can be caused by a viral infection such as a cold or the flu. Anybody went through this problem must have experience extreme pain, scratchiness or irritation of the throat. The pain increases with swallowing or talking. Notably, common infections that causes a sore throat may also result in other signs and symptoms like fever, running nose, headache, vomiting, and sneezing. Though, there are various medications available in the market to treat it, nothing can be better than home remedies. Therefore, here we mention some of the foods that you must include in your diet in order to soothe your itchy throat.