The habit of taking pain killers at the first hint of pain is unhealthy and this may one day make things tough for you. Taking a pain killer is safe if you follow the instructions given by your doctor. But reaching for them for every minor sprain or body pain can have adverse short-term and long-term effects on your body. Pain killers like Ibuprofen are made from chemicals and should be used responsibly. Gobbling too many at once may send you straight to an ER. Misuse can lead to poisoning, which may have life-threatening consequences. Taking them for too long is also misuse. Here are a few health consequences that you may have to face if you are taking too many painkillers.