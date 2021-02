1 / 7

Maca root has gained a lot of popularity as a vegan superfood lately. What is it? why there is such hype? Maca roots belong to the same cruciferous family as broccoli and cabbage. In the earlier days, maca root powder was used as one of the best sources of energy and stamina. But that’s not it. The powder has many more benefits. Let’s take a quick look at how adding this magic superfood powder can help you in building good health.