Pneumonia is a respiratory disorder that is characterized by the inflammation in lungs resulting from bacterial, viral or fungal infection. This infection is contagious and it is often spread via coughing, sneezing, or even breathing.If you have pneumonia, you may experience cough, fever, shaking, chills, and shortness of breath. Other less common symptoms include headache, loss of appetite, fatigue, sweating, nausea and vomiting, muscle pain, and chest pain when breathing deeply or coughing. Older adults with pneumonia may experience confusion or delirium.Often, pneumonia clears up within two to three weeks, but at times, it can become quite serious and may even prove fatal. It is especially dangerous for infants, young children, older adults and those with a weakened immune system or underlying health issues. In fact, pneumonia is a leading cause of hospitalization in both children and adults.Pneumonia can be prevented by incorporating the following habits in your lifestyle-