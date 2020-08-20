1 / 6

Ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease that results in inflammation and ulcers in your digestive tract. It affects the innermost lining of your large intestine and rectum. You may have this condition without knowing that you have it because symptoms may manifest over time instead of immediately. There is no known cure for this condition and a doctor usually treats the symptoms. If left untreated, it may sometimes lead to fatal complications. If you have this debilitating condition, you may experience diarrhea, often with blood in stool, abdominal pain, cramps, rectal pain and bleeding, urgency to defecate, unexplained weight loss, fever and fatigue. Most of the time, symptoms are mild to moderate and you may also have long periods of remission. Some foods like caffeine and alcohol may trigger flare-ups. But there are some other foods that can actually help you deal with the symptoms and even prevent them. Here, we list a few of them.