Everybody wants healthier, shinier and thicker hair. But unfortunately, very few can boast of really beautiful hair. Brittle hair, breakage, split ends and many other woes are common problems that assail many. Of course, your genes play a big role in the look and feel of your hair. But, diet, weather, pollution and hair care routine are also important factors that contribute to overall hair care. Dull and limp hair may also indicate some underlying health condition. If this is the case, then you need to seek medical attention. But you can also try to get hair that can be the envy of all by making a few modifications in your diet. There are many foods that can give you shiny and glorious hair. If you make these foods a part of your daily diet, you will soon notice a significant difference in your crowning glory. Here we list a few such foods that you must definitely include in your daily diet as part of your hair care routine.