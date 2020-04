1 / 6

One thing that has emerged from data till now is that COVID-19 is particularly dangerous for the elderly and for people with chronic health conditions like diabetes, heart disease and hypertension. Most elderly people also suffer from these health issues. So, now is the time when you need to take extra care to be healthy. You can easily do this with a little effort and care. Let us take heart disease, for instance. You can exercise and lead an active life to keep heart diseases away. But along with this, you also need to follow a healthy diet. The right kind of foods will help you keep heart diseases away. There are many natural foods that are very heart friendly. Fruits. Vegetables and seafood are particularly good. Let us take a look at a few foods that you can add to your daily diet for a healthy heart.