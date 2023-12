The Sock Debate









In winter, many people sleep with their socks on to keep their feet warm, while others prefer to sleep without wearing socks. While there are many debates about whether or not you should wear socks and sleep, know that every body type is different and some people are more susceptible to taking ill in the winter months, especially those whose hands and feet are always cold. So, do whatever feels comfortable to you. But, to clear the confusion, sleeping with socks on has its benefits and here are some of them.