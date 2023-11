Is Snacking Important, And Can Snacks Be Healthy?

Who doesn’t like snacks? Two hours post lunch, there is an intense craving for chai/coffee and chatpata snacks like chips, samosas, puff, pakodas, cookies and namkeens. People often think that snacks are loaded with fats, salt and sugar and that preparing healthy snacks takes time; therefore, ready-to-eat processed snacks are the only go-to options.